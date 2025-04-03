News by Jeroslyn JoVonn New York Black-Jewish Coalition Calls For Anti-Masking Legislation With New Ad Campaign A coalition of Black and Jewish advocacy groups is calling for legislation to increase penalties for crimes committed while wearing a mask.







UnMaskHateNY, a coalition of Black and Jewish advocacy groups, has launched an ad campaign advocating for New York State legislation that would impose additional penalties on crimes committed by masked offenders.

The ad campaign seeks to counter “misinformation” about the legislation, which some have mistaken for a “mask ban,” Times of Israel reports. The bill would not prohibit masks, but would increase penalties for crimes committed while wearing one.

“With all the confusion in the debate about regulating the conduct of people wearing masks, we thought it would be helpful to set the record straight,” the ad says. “People can wear masks to their heart’s content, but they can’t wear masks and engage in intimidating, harassing or threatening activity.”

Titled “Fine, Not Fine,” the 30-second ad features images distinguishing acceptable mask use — such as for sports, medical reasons, or religious purposes — from unacceptable use, like concealing one’s identity during violent protests or vandalism. The commercial will air this week on cable TV and digital platforms.

“The text only prohibits the wearing of a mask in situations in which they’re used to hide the identity of a person engaging in intimidating, threatening, or harassing activity. Nothing less, nothing more,” the ad says.

The campaign aligns with New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s efforts to pass the legislation as part of the state budget. The bill seeks to create the offense of “masked harassment,” increasing penalties for crimes committed while wearing a mask “with the primary purpose of menacing or threatening violence” or “causing a person or group to reasonably fear for their physical safety.”

The New York branch of the American Civil Liberties Union called the legislation a “mask ban” and warned that it could “open the floodgates to disproportionate enforcement.” If passed, the masked harassment law would operate similarly to hate crime legislation, which enhances penalties for offenses motivated by discrimination.

Wearing a mask without engaging in criminal activity would not be impacted. New York had anti-masking laws for over a century until they were repealed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

