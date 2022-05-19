New York City's Empire State Building Will Celebrate The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th Birthday

The Empire State Building will mark the 50th birthday of another New York City institution, The Notorious B.I.G. The festivities will include a tower lighting and ceremony that will feature celebrities and the late rapper’s close friends and family.

“From one icon to another, the Empire State Building is honored to celebrate the life and legacy of the Notorious B.I.G. with an authentic experience for his family, friends, and fans in the heart of New York City,” said Abigail Rickards, senior vice president of marketing, public relations and digital at the Empire State Building.

“Fans will have a unique opportunity to connect with two New York City icons for a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Rickards added.

The Notorious B.I.G., already an icon before his untimely death, was a Brooklyn-born rapper and songwriter. Born as Christopher Wallace and also known as Biggie, the legendary rapper was killed in a hail of bullets after attending a VIBE magazine party in California in 1997. He was just 24 years old.

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience will have a life-size photorealistic avatar of Biggie for guest viewing and pictures on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Exclusive merchandise (Biggie x ESB hats, t-shirts and sweatshirts) will also be available for purchase Friday and Saturday, only at the observatory. Fans can also buy Biggie’s 11 times platinum album Life After Death along with the preorder for the eight-LP, Deluxe.

At the time of Biggie’s actual birth 50 years ago, 15 minutes after sunset on Saturday, May 21, the Empire State Building will light up in dynamic red and white with a rotating crown and the number “50” in the mast.

The Empire State Building Observatory celebration of The Notorious B.I.G. will be joined by the Estate of the Notorious B.I.G., Rhino Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Atlantic Records.

For more on Biggie’s life and cultural impact, read Just Tinley’s new book, It Was All Dream: Biggie and the World that Made Him.