Some New York Homeowners Will Receive $1,407 Through This Statewide Program

Checks averaging $1,407 will be sent to some New York State homeowners as part of STAR (New York School Tax Relief Program). The checks will help offset the costs of homeowners’ school tax bills.

According to WYRK, registered STAR residents of New York State who meet the criteria should receive their checks in the next few months. People should anticipate getting them this summer while most will receive theirs by Sept. 11. The program has two levels. Last year, the average homeowner checks statewide was $778 for the Basic STAR check. Those with Enhanced STAR averaged $1,407 for their check.

People who are already registered will automatically get a check or a tax credit to their account. People who aren’t registered must enroll by phone or online. All eligible homeowners with income below $250,000 will qualify for the Basic STAR exemption. Seniors older than 65 (or who will be by the end of 2024) can get the Enhanced STAR exemption if they live in and own the home as their primary residence. Additional criteria are listed below.

You own your home and it is your primary residence.

You will be 65 or older by Dec. 31, 2024. For jointly owned property, only one spouse or sibling must be at least 65 by that date.

Your income must be $93,200 or less. The income limit applies to the combined incomes of all owners (residents and non-residents), and any owner’s spouse who resides at the property. For STAR purposes, income means federal adjusted gross income minus the taxable amount of total distributions from IRAs (individual retirement accounts and individual retirement annuities).

Refer to your 2023 state or federal income tax return to determine your income eligibility for the 2024 Enhanced STAR exemption.

Federal Form 1040. Adjusted gross income (line 11) minus the taxable portion of IRA distributions (4B).

File New York State Form IT-201, Resident Income Tax Return.

Homeowners can check their district to determine when they will get the STAR check (or credit).