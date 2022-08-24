White NY Times Critic Removes Social Media After Criticizing Amandla Stenberg In 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

New York Times freelancer and film critic Lena Wilson was forced to delete her social media platforms after catching heat for her unfavorable review of the A24-produced horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The review was released on Aug. 4, just four days before an awkward DM exchange between Wilson and actress Amandla Stenberg, who stars in the film. The 23-year-old, well-known for speaking her mind, brought the heat and addressed the critic with one statement, according to BuzzFeed.

“Your review was great,” Stenberg wrote to Wilson. “Maybe if you had gotten your eyes off my tits you would’ve watched the movie!”

While Wilson praises the acting in the film, the controversy comes from her criticizing A24 itself in the review.

“This is a movie perfectly tailored to one of A24’s key demographics: bougie 25-year-olds who value branding over substance,” Wilson wrote in the review, per New York Times.

She continued: “The only thing that really sets Bodies Bodies Bodies apart is its place in the A24 hype machine, where it doubles as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single.”

In response to Stenberg’s comment, Wilson wished her well and blocked her. Newsweek reported that she later took to her own TikTok platform to defend her review and air out the tweets between herself and Stenberg for the public to see. She questioned the actress’ actions and alluded to “homophobia” related to Stenberg’s comment.

Lena Wilson explains why she reposted Amandla Stenberg’s DM about her #BodiesBodiesBodies review, which Wilson dubbed a “95-minute advertisement for cleavage”: “I don’t want this person who has more social power than me to think that it’s f*cking okay to do something like this.” pic.twitter.com/S0BadaoRWV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2022

Though the cleavage comment didn’t seem to be directed at any one actor, Stenberg, whose character wears a tank top in the movie, said in her own Instagram video that she was just trying to be funny with her message.

However, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star has also received some backlash on her end.

“I’m receiving a lot of commentary on the internet for being a very naughty girl and for sending a DM that I thought was hilarious,” Stenberg said, per Newsweek. “There’s a film critic and her name is Lena Wilson. She described [‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’] as a 95 minute advertisement for cleavage,’ which I thought was hilarious. I’m proud that a piece of work I was a part of was described as such in such a renowned publication.”

She also confirmed that she thought the comment would resonate with Wilson.

“I thought because Lena is gay, and I am also gay…as gay people we would both find this comment funny. I was also curious to know what Lena would say to such a statement. Lena decided to publish it and also says that I am homophobic for saying that.”

She continued: “It’s quite surprising the amount of commentary I receive on my boobs. I wore this tank top in this movie because me and the costume designer felt it fit the character well. I do get tired of people talking about my chest. There seems to be a lot of unwarranted conversation about my chest.”

Wilson has removed her Twitter and TikTok.