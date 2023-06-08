New York’s Youngest Racial Justice Philanthropists Gain National Attention

As part of a major initiative to create a new generation of philanthropists, The New3Rs, a 501c3 nonprofit, is enrolling students in its summer program, teaching students about Black history, civics, compassion, and responsive philanthropy.

The students also donated funds to a school in Zimbabwe and participated in the global We Give Summit 2023, featuring young students passionate about helping people through philanthropy. who participated in a Participating students in the session “A Young Giver’s Journey to Responsive Philanthropy” were Amiri Archibald, Blake Ansari, Ethan Fertil, and Sunay Chawla, all part of the organization’s Youth Responsive Giving Circle.

“Our students are the youngest responsive philanthropists globally investing in Black lives, and they deserve recognition,” said Dr. Starita Boyce Ansari, founder and EduTech innovator of TheNew3Rs.org. “These students work so hard to create the ‘more perfect union’ former President Obama envisions for our country. They are donating their time, talents, treasures, and testimonies to make America a safer and better place for Black people.”

The New3Rs, which launched its online education program for families of 6th through 10th graders in December 2019, educates and empowers through the art of social justice storytelling, building relationships, and fostering a sense of responsibility. The organization has already received recognition from NASDAQ, The Wise Fund, Indiana University, Purdue University, and Philanthropy Together.

Families who enroll in the courses tap into more than 10,000 Black history artifacts curated by Danni Gore, Sr., the organization’s historian, whose work is celebrated on the organization’s website. They also participate in mindfulness conversations about equity, compassion, civics, and racism around the world. This summer the students are launching a campaign against the cocoa industry and enslavement of Black children in Africa.

Founder Ansari says, “Knowing Black history is essential to the pursuit of social justice. And no one can know the history of America without the stories of Black contributions.”

The New3Rs.org is a community of Asian, Black, Latinx, and white families committed to racial justice. The students are the youngest philanthropists awarding grants to Black-founded organizations in Africa, the Caribbean, and the USA.

