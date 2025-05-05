Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Newark Airport Listed As ‘Not Safe’ As Air Traffic Controller Warns Flyers To Steer Away One air traffic controller declared Newark Airport as "not safe" due to lack of available staff.







An air traffic controller has warned that Newark Airport is “not safe” for travelers as delays rage on for days.

The unidentified air safety employee told NBC News correspondent Tom Costello that the Newark Liberty International Airport should be avoided “at all costs.” According to the New York Post, the second busiest airport in the New York City area has suffered multiple delays and cancellations.

“It is not safe. It is not a safe situation right now for the flying public,” recalled Costello of the employee’s warnings.

Costello added, “Really an incredible statement, unsolicited. He just said that to me, and separately, ‘Don’t fly into Newark. Avoid Newark at all costs.’”

Newark Airport typically sees over 40,000 passengers daily, according to United Airlines. The NY and NJ Port Authority air traffic dashboard also reported that the airport hosts nearly 4 million passengers annually.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration’s ongoing staffing troubles have resulted in the airport’s operations lagging. Alongside construction efforts limiting its capabilities, the airport has seen a 20% loss in air traffic controllers.

United announced the cancellation of 35 roundtrip flights from its primary East Coast hub to mitigate this issue for its passengers. United’s CEO, Scott Kirby, revealed how the company has advocated for better staffing and technology at EWR for years.

“United is committed to doing absolutely everything in our power to minimize the impact that this will have on customers, and so we are unilaterally canceling 35 roundtrip flights per day from our Newark schedule starting this weekend,” expressed Kirby in a news release.” It’s disappointing to make further cuts to an already reduced schedule at Newark, but since there is no way to resolve the near-term structural FAA staffing issues, we feel like there is no other choice in order to protect our customers.”

Kirby has spoken with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about the urgent need for more air traffic controllers. Duffy has also offered $5,000 bonuses for new hires as the system reaches its breaking point.

“You’re starting to see cracks in the system,” explained Duffy in a press conference on Thursday. “It‘s our job to actually see over the horizon what the issues are and fix it before there is an incident that we will seriously regret.”

However, the Trump administration implemented major cuts to the FAA as greater attention to plane crashes troubled frequent fliers. The FAA continues to lag in its air traffic controller staffing, with airports like EWR already feeling the effects.

New York City travelers should continue to alter travel plans if they include any flights to or from Newark Airport.

