Mayor Ras Baraka’s Guaranteed Income Program Provides New Opportunities And Less Stress For Newark Residents

News by Sharelle B. McNair







Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka is being celebrated for his Newark Movement for Economic Equity (NMEE) program that has provided a huge safety net for its participants since its 2021 establishment, NJ Spotlight News reports.

The two-year guaranteed income pilot program was launched to support residents making less than 200% of the federal poverty line due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Released data now shows how successful things have been. At random, 400 low-income families were divided into two groups — with one group receiving $250 twice a month and the other receiving $3,000 in lump sums twice a year. According to BET, a control group of 478 individuals did not receive any payments.

Data shows the outstanding benefits of the Newark program so far. Of the 400 recipients, those who received the modest checks benefited in more ways than one. Recipients are less likely to be evicted from their homes, can save more, and children are excelling in school. Data also highlighted a drop in participant homelessness, going from 3% to zero, in addition to food security improvement and mental health well-being on the up. Those in the program saw a reduction in stress and fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety for the first 18 months.

Baraka says the data proves that two years isn’t enough, and it’s time to discuss expansion. “I think it’s timely that we talk about this now and that we try to expand it now,” the mayor said.

“Especially in an environment where the richest people in the world are trying to take food out of the mouths of some of the most struggling in this country and the world, taking food and medicine from people.”

Programs such as the Movement for Economic Equity have been proving their worth in cities nationwide despite Republican lawmakers. Known as Universal Basic Income Programs, studies have shown that participants are in favor of the “flexibility and practicality of cash assistance.” However, Rep. John Gillette (R-AZ) feels such programs will make Americans lazy — something the “Founding Fathers” wouldn’t like. “Is money a birthright now? Do we just get born and get money from the government? Because I think the Founding Fathers would say that is very contrary to our capitalist system and encouraging people to work,” Gillette said.

“You get out, you get a job, you make money, you pay taxes, you live the American dream. We were never designed to have the federal government supply a salary.”

However, Baraka’s report shows programs aren’t about job security but about giving people room to improve. Recipient Jennymarie Idrobo, who receives biweekly checks for $250, says the funds helped her replace her boiler and pay down some student debt. “All of my money was invested into myself, and my future, and my family,” she said.

