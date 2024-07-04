Sports by Shanique Yates Stillman College, Voorhees And Wilberforce Universities, Join Newly Branded HBCU Conference The HBCU Athletic Conference has officially rebranded itself and added three new institutions, Stillman College, Voorhees University, and Wilberforce University, to its roster.









Stillman College, Voorhees University, and Wilberforce University have officially joined the network of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) participating in the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC).

The move comes as the conference, previously known as the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC), has officially rebranded itself to HBCUAC. Led by Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, with the assistance of the Council of Presidents, the overarching goal of the new model is to “align the conference’s identity with its mission to enhance the visibility and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in collegiate sports.”

“We’re excited to take this next step in strengthening our conference brand,” said Dr. Barnes in an official statement. “The HBCU Athletic Conference represents a dynamic evolution in our commitment to excellence and student-athlete empowerment. As we embrace this new identity, we are excited to showcase the vibrant legacy of our member institutions. We have set out to share stories of impact at the intersection of heritage and higher education.”

Dr. Barnes is also responsible for leading the charge of securing the largest sponsorship in the conference’s history through a refreshed three-year contract with longtime partner Hope Credit Union. In addition to that, the newly branded HBCUAC has secured other strategic partnerships with organizations, including the Urban Edge Network, SNAP Sports Tourism Consulting, Maroon, Blaze Fire Games, and more.

Along with the name change, HBCUAC also reiterated its role on HBCU sports and the desired impact on the culture of the esteemed institutions that make up the conference. Under the new tagline, “Where Winners Thrive,” the organization is committed to greatness both on and off the field.

With the inclusion of the three new schools, HBCUAC, the only all-HBCU sports conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), now supports 13 institutions.

“The HBCU Athletic Conference unifies all of the schools,” said Wiley University Director of Athletics Rafael Gonzalez. “With the conference being a welcome space for HBCUs and HBCU culture, hopefully, others in the NAIA will be enticed to join. Being a place where winners thrive is something that Wiley University wants to be.”

Participating schools include Rust College, Philander Smith University, Dillard University, and a host of other HBCUs.

