News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Miss Kansas Goes Viral For Powerful Pageant Speech: ‘My Abuser Is Here Today…But That’s Not Going To Stop Me’ Alexis Smith, Miss Kansas 2024, has become a voice against domestic violence following her call out of abuser.









The newly-crowned Miss Kansas has reclaimed her empowerment. During the June 8 competition, the pageant queen confronted her former abuser who was in the audience.

Alexis Smith already made history as the state’s third Black woman to win the contest. Now, her speech declaring her abuser in the crowd has gone viral as a clip of the speech was posted on social media July 16, with many applauding her strength and bravery. Smith shared the moment.

When asked about her vision if she won the title, Smith detailed her goal of eliminating “unhealthy and abusive relationships.” However, her next words shocked viewers as she announced her abuser was in the room.

“Some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional, because my abuser is here today,” revealed Smith in the speech. “But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and representing as the next Miss Kansas. I and my community deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic [violence]-free life.”

Smith has taken the moment to continue her advocacy against domestic violence. She hopes to “amplify” her mission through the Miss America program, as told to People.

“As Miss Kansas, my platform is deeply rooted in empowering people to break free from cycles of domestic violence and unhealthy relationships,” explained Smith. “My answer on stage reflects my commitment to fostering a world where every individual feels safe, valued, and empowered to thrive.”

She added, “Through the Miss America program, I have found a powerful platform to amplify my voice and advocate for those who may feel silenced or alone. I will use my story as a catalyst for change kicking open doors to inspire others and create a society where everyone can live free from fear and abuse.”

Smith has remained vocal against domestic violence, sharing to Leader and Times that it is a personal experience she and the women of her family have all faced. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 45% of Black women have experienced some form of stalking or physical and sexual violence.

Smith also continues to heal from her long-term abusive relationship. However, she refuses to let it hold her back in her mission to end the cycle of domestic abuse. Moreover, Smith uses her unique talent of ventriloquism to show examples of positive relationships to the youth.

“My voice and advocacy will empower everyone to reclaim their own power in their own unique way,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I might be small in statue, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same.”