Gunna be Great: Rapper Gunna Shares 'Gunna's Great Giveaway' To Gift $100K This Christmas

Rapper Gunna is fresh out of jail and is continuing his annual Christmas giveaway by gifting $100,000 to Atlanta families in need.

On Wednesday, Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy in connection to the sweeping gang indictment against rapper Young Thug and alleged members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) criminal street gang, WSB-TV reported.

As soon as he was released, Gunna took to his Instagram to announce his annual “Gunna’s Great Giveaway.”

“THE 5TH ANNUAL GUNNAS GREAT GIVEAWAY x @goodrco | REGISTER YOUR FAMILY NOW,” he captioned the post.

As part of the giveaway, one thousand Atlanta families will receive $100 and a special gift from the rapper just in time for the holiday season. The post is Gunna’s first major announcement in the wake of his release from jail.

Gunna had been incarcerated since May when he, Young Thug, and 26 others were arrested in a massive gang indictment that accused YSL of being a violent criminal street gang that was responsible for multiple murders, shootings, and carjackings over a 10-year span.

Prosecutors accused Gunna and Young Thug of promoting the gang’s alleged activities in songs and on social media. On Wednesday, Gunna entered a negotiated plea, known as an Alford plea, where he did not admit that he committed the crime, but acknowledged that it was in his best interest to plead guilty.

Gunna was sentenced to five years with one year served. The four remaining years of his sentence were suspended and will be subject to special conditions, including 500 hours of community service.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement.