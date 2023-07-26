In A Historic Move, The B.S. Roberts Park In Tulsa Is Now Black-Owned

The opportunity to rebuild the Black community is shaping up in the same area where the Tulsa Race Massacre once took place.

According to The Black Wall Street Times, Historic Greenwood District Main Street has bought the B.S. Roberts Park to make it the first Black-owned property in Greenwood in over 50 years. The announcement was celebrated with festivities, including music, food, and games at the park.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of B.S Roberts Park,” Bill White, executive director of the Historic Greenwood District Main Street, said in a written statement. “This park is a vital part of the Greenwood District’s history, and we are committed to preserving it for future generations. We believe that this acquisition will help to revitalize the Greenwood District and create a brighter future for our community.”

The property is slated to undergo renovations to restore it to the original character of the land. The park will be updated with modern amenities, making it more accessible to local residents and visitors.

“The land that we are standing on is sacred because the blood of Africans living in America in 1921 was shed, homes and businesses were looted and burned to the ground by a racist white mob and supported by racist local and state officials,” District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper expressed to FOX23.

“So, we honor those who lost their lives, their homes, their businesses, the generational wealth that the Greenwood community cannot appreciate like that of our white affluent communities who were not massacred.”

With ownership of B.S Roberts Park, officials plan to engage with the community to satisfy its needs and wants for the local land. White said the park ownership is important because the residents in the Greenwood community rarely get to be included in decisions regarding the area. This will allow them to be more involved in what takes place at the park.