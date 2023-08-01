George Mason University Students Launch Online Shopping Site, ‘The Black Union Shop’

The Black Union Shop will be your next online e-commerce store to indulge in all your shopping needs in the comfort of your home.

Founded by a group of friends from the DMV area who attend George Mason University, these Black Student Union members created what they call “an ecosystem for the Black community.” Like other thriving e-commerce sites, The Black Union Shop will feature products from various entrepreneurs, according to Baltimore Fishbowl.

One of the founders, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “It’s very important to have a place to promote Black businesses because we face so many barriers as it is.”

“We’re still in the beginning phases, but we want consumers to be able to buy everything in one place and show their support for Black entrepreneurs worldwide,” he continued.

The shop will mainly feature products from Black-owned businesses. According to the outlet, one of the criteria for becoming a vendor on the site is for the company to be Black-owned. The site will also contain a section for vendors who support Black and brown businesses.

As several small brands reached out to the @theblackunion for promotions and advertising, this sparked the idea to create a business that would support the brands. As a result, The Black Union Shop was formed.

The @theblackunion has 557,000 followers and counting. Its Instagram page features comedic posts and links to the shop in its bio. The page will continue to post comedy; however, it will begin incorporating e-commerce from The Black Union Shop.

The founders, who wish to remain anonymous, have also created TBUTea.com, a site that will deliver the latest culture and news for Black celebrities. The Black Union Shop is set to officially launch today! Visit TBUShop to start your next online shopping adventure.

Business owners interested in selling their products on the shop’s website can send an email to whatsup@theblackunion.com.