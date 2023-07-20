Kyrie Irving Puts Up $40K To Help 93-Year-Old Woman Keep Her Home From Land Development Company

Once again, Dallas Mavericks starting point guard Kyrie Irving has helped another person in need, this time with a $40,000 donation, according to The Daily Mail.

The plight of Josephine Wright has drawn the attention of concerned people and the media. The 93-year-old woman is fighting to save her home from real estate developers in Hilton Head Island, SC. Wright has said that the Bailey Point Investment Group is pressuring her to sell the property so it can develop the land surrounding her home.

“I guess they figured I would become so unnerved with the harassment that I would say take it,’ Wright said at a recent press conference, according to The Daily Mail. ‘But they don’t know me. I am here to fight for what I have.”

Studio owner Tyler Perry came out to support preventing the investment group from possessing the land. Now, along with many others supporters, Irving has donated $40,000 to assist in Wright’s fight against her home being snatched from her.

A GoFundMe account was initiated in May 2023 by Wright’s granddaughter, Charise Graves, to raise funds to fight Bailey Point Investment Group.

“My name is Charise Graves, granddaughter to Mrs. Josephine Wright, and I am reaching out to you today because my 93-year-old grandmother, a resident of Hilton Head Island, SC, for over 30 years, is in desperate need of your help. Bailey Point Investment, a greedy land development company, is trying to take her property away from her as her land is situated right in the middle of their new residential subdivision, currently under construction. This land has been in our family since the end of the Civil War, and she has poured her heart and soul into maintaining the property for herself and her family to enjoy for generations to come.”

The fundraiser is looking for another $100,000 to meet its goal of $350,000.