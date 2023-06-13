In a stunning development, a missing New Orleans chef believed dead is actually alive.

According to Fox 8 Live, 47-year-old Demietriek Scott, was reported missing on June 10, 2023 but was found two days later. Scott was thought to be deceased after family members said the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office informed them that a dead body found in the Ninth Ward was believed to be Scott.

Police officials stated that the individual who reported the chef missing said that they had not had any contact with Scott for two weeks.

After several news reports started circulating about Scott’s presumed death, reporters gathered around the family’s house. The New Orleans-born chef appeared around 4 p.m. on June 12, 2023.

BREAKING: Missing New Orleans chef Demietriek Scott, reportedly found dead earlier Monday, turns up very much alive in the afternoon https://t.co/1f9uM7FWf8 — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) June 12, 2023

Scott expressed that he took some time for himself, without telling anyone, but appreciated the concern for his well-being.

“I’ve been around,” Scott said. “I’ve been around. I essentially just needed some time for myself…Life caves in on you sometimes, and that’s just what happened. I appreciate (the concern). I didn’t know that was a thing.”

The SunHerald also reported that police officers found a dead body near France Road and listed it as an “unclassified death.” A relative also confirmed that the dead body belonged to Scott. The coroner’s office said the person’s identity “remains under investigation.”

Suspicions of Scott’s whereabouts intensified when family members said he didn’t appear at last weekend’s Zydeco Fest, where he was a vendor. .

The chef, born and raised in the Seventh Ward, owns and operates his own food truck, Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ. Scott has also prepared food at some of the city’s most famous restaurants, including Commander’s Palace, Windsor Court, and Redfish Grill.