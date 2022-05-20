News Platform Launches to Celebrate the Success of Black Women and Moms

As Black women continue to make history and pave the way in business, sports, entertainment and community service, BlackWoman.com has been launched to pay tribute to one of the most celebrated demographics in the world. The website highlights recent and past accomplishments of women of color from all over the world.

For many centuries, the accomplishments of Black women have largely been ignored or downplayed. However, in recent years, they have proven themselves to be one of the most powerful groups of people on earth.

Here are just a few examples:

– In business, Rihanna has recently become one of few Black female billionaires globally.

– In sports, Erin Jackson has recently become the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in speed skating.

– In politics, Kamala Harris has recently become America’s first-ever Black female vice president.

– In public service, Ketanji Brown Jackson has recently become the first Black woman elevated to the Supreme Court.

And the list goes on with many other similar accomplishments and feats by other women that often receive little publicity.

“For this reason, it was very much needed to launch a blog that focuses entirely on what Black women have accomplished and continue to accomplish,” says Dante Lee, founder and publisher of the blog.

“We will continue to put the spotlight on them in the best way possible and try our best to publicize every single story that will empower and inspire.”

For more details and/or to subscribe to the free blog, visit BlackWoman.com

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.