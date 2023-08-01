Black-Owned Health Insurance Agency Writes Over 16K Affordable Healthcare Plans In Just One Year

A Black and woman-owned agency is making sure everyone is covered when it comes to health insurance.

According to WJTV, Shaughnna Blackmon is the CEO of the Houston agency that writes the most Obamacare health insurance policies in the United States. The agency called the “REAL” Insurance Lady helps 95% of people applying to secure a plan that costs $0 monthly.

The “REAL” Insurance Lady is estimated to write more than 16,000 plans annually. The CEO of the agency does not take her job responsibility lightly. Blackmon said, “With every day that passes, we are helping make healthcare universally available to everyone. Because of what we do, people are living long, healthier lives.”

Obamacare changed the game for many minorities who could not afford healthcare. Still, policies are always changing. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported in April 2023 the U.S. Justice Department appealed a Texas judge’s decision about preventative care coverage and Obamacare. BE reported Judge Reed O’Connor blocked a mandate that Obamacare plans cover preventive care at no cost to patients.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said then, “The president is glad to see the Department of Justice is appealing the judge’s decision.” Jean-Pierre added, “Preventive care saves lives, saves families money, and protects and improves our health,” BE reported.

Many people go without healthcare because of the high cost. The “REAL” Insurance Lady is helping more individuals and families afford health insurance. According to the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), the number of uninsured people in Texas dropped by 6.6% from 2010 to 2015. In 2010, 23.7% of people in Texas were uninsured, and 17.1% were in 2015. The data reflects that over the five years, 1,781,000 people gained coverage.

