News by Sharelle B. McNair Lies Told: Newt Gingrich Claims Obama Created 'A Much More Racist, Much More Dangerous America'







Former Republican Congressman Newt Gingrich is going viral for his random dig at former President Barack Obama, boldly claiming that his presidency created a “more racist” and “more dangerous America.”

During an interview with America First Policy Institute’s Carla Sands, Gingrich spent some time giving his insight on how the country spent 90 years essentially rotting in what is known as the “Rooseveltian System” or The New Deal — a series of economic, social, and political reforms embedded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt between 1933 and 1938 — as a response to the damage done by the Great Depression.

Then, he started talking about how things have shifted in the last 10 to 12 years, pointing the finger at the country’s first Black president for playing a role in America’s racist antics. “Obama was a major factor in creating a much more racist and much more dangerous America,” the former Georgia lawmaker said.

Newt Gingrich claims that "Obama was a major factor in creating a much more racist and much more dangerous America." pic.twitter.com/9Fd7aYeY5c — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 1, 2025

Former President Joe Biden also got caught up in the wildfire, with his term being labeled as “essentially Obama’s third term.”

However, now with President Donald Trump and his administration taking over the White House, the multi-best-selling book author, including his latest, Trump’s Triumph: America’s Greatest Comeback, Gingrich feels things will start to change.

As the clip went viral, so did responses supporting Obama and seemingly highlighting which side Gingrich was on. “Obama divided the country between people who could accept a Black president and those who couldn’t. Pretty clear which side Gingrich was on,” @paulhandley2 wrote.

Obama divided the country between people who could accept a Black president and those who couldn’t. Pretty clear which side Gingrich was on. — Paul Handley (@PaulHandley2) October 1, 2025

Others gave their two cents on the former lawmaker, adding on to some of the racist rhetoric handed down by Trump. “Yeah, having a decent, qualified black man as President, trying to bring everyone together, was bad. A much better way to create unity is with an unqualified, corrupt, a**hole of a President — who sh*t-posts racist memes and has stormtroopers violently attacking citizens!,” @planterspunch7 said with a corresponding clown emoji.

Yeah, having a decent, qualified black man as President, trying to bring everyone together, was bad.



A much better way to create unity is with an unqualified, corrupt, asshole of a President — who shit-posts racist memes and has stormtroopers violently attacking citizens!



🤡 — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) October 1, 2025

A 2016 poll from CNN found some American voters felt race relations between Blacks and whites worsened under Obama, but not in the way some would think. While 57% of whites and 40% of Blacks think it was due to the people voting for Obama for two consecutive terms, 52% pointed the finger at the justice system, favoring whites over Blacks.

