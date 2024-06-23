Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks On Heart-Related Health Scare Sanders did not disclose exactly what happened, but did note that it was related to his heart.









NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders revealed a recent health scare concerning his heart. The former running back detailed the matter took place over Father’s Day weekend.

Sanders, known for his legendary stint with the Detroit Lions, revealed the health issue to social media on June 21. Sanders remained tight-lipped on the “unexpected” ordeal, but encouraged his fans to remain “vigilant” on their health.

“Over Father’s Day weekend, I experienced a health scare related to my heart,” began the 55-year-old. “It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine.”

Sanders did not disclose what exact heart condition he suffered from, but expressed his gratitude for the medical professionals that cared for him.

He added, “I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time.”

His finished the statement by emphasizing this focus on his health as he recovers from the illness.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Black men remain at a higher risk, 70% exactly, of heart failure than their white counterparts. They are also twice as likely to be hospitalized for heart issues.

The Detroit Lions also expressed their well wishes for the beloved athlete, stating “Get well soon, Barry” to the Heisman Trophy Winner. Sanders’ induction into the NFL’s Hall of Fame took place in 2004, with his #20 jersey also retired by the franchise.

Many consider Sanders as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. During his professional career, he acquired 15,269 rushing yards in 10 seasons, placing him with the fourth-most ever. He took home the co-awarded Most Valuable Player in 1997, as reported by ESPN.

Sanders also made sports history last year. In September 2023, the Lions unveiled a statue of him outside Ford Field. Sanders remains the first and only player for the franchise honored in this way.