NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Appoints Former NJ Attorney General to Hear Appeal of Deshaun Watson's Suspension

The NFL said they intend to appeal the suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The league hopes for an indefinite suspension (for a minimum of one season) along with a monetary fine.

The National Football League announced on Wednesday that it would appeal the decision of Judge Sue L. Robinson regarding the suggested six-game suspension for Watson.

On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that he appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal. As BLACK ENTERPRISE reported, Watson was suspended for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.