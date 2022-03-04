The NFL Becomes First Major Sports League to Suspend COVID-19 Protocols

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic appeared over two years ago, there will be no rules or protocols for a major sports league.

The NFL will be the first major sports league to do away with COVID-19 protocols as CDC recommendations have changed and cases of the coronavirus have fallen to lower levels.

In a joint announcement, the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association have agreed to cease all aspects of previous COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately. The league will return to pre-COVID-19 operations after almost two years of restrictions.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately, per sources. After nearly two years of restrictions — and not a single game lost to the pandemic — it’s back to normal. Finally. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022