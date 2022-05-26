NFL Partners With 4 HBCUs to Help Bring Diversity to Sports Medicine Personnel

The National Football League has partnered with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS) to announce the launching of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

This program will provide medical students at four historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) medical schools with the chance to participate in a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staff.

This initiative aims to increase the diversity in the pipeline of students interested in seeking careers in sports medicine. It seeks to try to help to diversify the NFL club medical staff.