News by Kandiss Edwards NFL Legend Jerry Rice Serves Up $667K To Clear School Lunch Debt Jerry Rice and is wife, Latisha, are feeding the children!







Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice and his wife, Latisha Pelayo, have donated more than $667,000 to pay off lunch debt at 103 schools across the United States, a move that school officials say will lift a weight off thousands of families.

Rice, known for his record-setting career with the San Francisco 49ers, said the donation comes from a place of empathy.

“No child should ever step into a classroom hungry,” Rice reportedly said.

BREAKING: NFL Legend Jerry Rice and Wife erase $667,000 in School Lunch Debt Across 103 Schools — "A Victory Greater Than the Super Bowl" ❤️

Jerry Rice and his wife have wiped out over $667,000 in unpaid school lunch debt, benefiting thousands of children across the country. 👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q0TgyrRoYy — PoloMan (@polo_man404) November 15, 2025

According to AfroTech, the donation is part of a broader philanthropic campaign ignited after Rice visited an elementary school in the Bay Area. The Hall of Famer observed how unpaid lunch debt can affect student morale and learning. The donation covers balances at more than 100 schools in multiple states, including districts in California and other regions. By clearing the debts, Rice and his wife hope to reduce stigma and remove a barrier to academic focus.

District administrators from affected schools praised the gesture as “life-changing” for families. One district reported that dozens of students would no longer have to worry about owing money for meals or being restricted in cafeteria access.

The action arrives amid a national trend. Unpaid lunch balances have increased since pandemic-era waivers ended and food costs rose. The School Nutrition Association reported that nearly 90% of responding school districts say lunch debt is growing faster than they can cover it.

Beyond the immediate relief, Rice’s gift may spur his peers to feed those in need. Silicon Valley entrepreneurs have pledged to match his funding and expand the effort to additional California districts. Additionally, former NFL player Steve Young has teamed with Rice to fund food shelters this holiday season.

Lunch debt nationwide has climbed in recent years as pandemic-era federal waivers expired and districts resumed charging for meals. According to the School Nutrition Association’s 2024 report, nearly 97% of surveyed districts reported growing unpaid balances. Mississippi administrators have said that families in rural counties often face the most strain because wages have not kept pace with increasing food costs.

RELATED CONTENT: Georgia Rep. McCormick Has A Problem With Kids Who ‘Sponge Off The Government’ For School Lunch