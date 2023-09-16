VR Game NFL Pro ERA II Will Hit VR Headsets This Month

StatusPRO Inc., a sports technology and gaming company that uses real-time data, has announced the upcoming release of its latest immersive VR game, NFL PRO ERA II.

The game is the much-anticipated sequel to NFL PRO ERA, released last year and quickly became the fastest-selling sports title ever in VR gaming. According to a StatusPRO release, NFL PRO ERA players spent 2.5 times longer playing the game compared to the VR industry average.

NFL PRO ERA II will be available on Sept. 28 on the Meta Quest Store, Official Playstation Store, and Steam Platforms for $29.99.

The game puts you on the field as an NFL quarterback, allowing you to call your offense and lead your favorite team to the end zone and victory.

NFL PRO ERA II features Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the cover athlete. Players will have the opportunity to control the offense and compete with their favorite NFL quarterbacks, including Jackson, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

NFL PRO ERA II includes new and improved features such as multiplayer gameplay so players across the world can interact and play each other and an updated career mode where players can play multiple seasons and have the chance to take their team to multiple Super Bowls as they progress through their career inside the game.

Another new feature is Coach Confidence. As a player’s efficiency and accuracy improve, so does the “Coach’s Confidence” in the player, unlocking new plays and abilities. The game also includes a new set of sideline interactions, player celebrations, and wristband play calling so players can take control of the offense on the field. Improved passing, graphics, player movement, AI for more accurate tackling and catches, and more have also been added to NFL PRO ERA II.

The game was founded by former NFL wide receiver Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins and finance executive Troy Jones.

