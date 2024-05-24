Sports by Shanique Yates NFL Unveils ‘NFL Source’ In League-Wide Effort to Empower Underrepresented Entrepreneurs In Communities They Serve The NFL announced the rollout of NFL Source, geared toward setting a standard of how the NFL and its partners support underrepresented businesses year-round, locally and nationally.









The National Football League (NFL) is expanding its current initiative to provide businesses led by individuals from underserved communities with access to tools and resources that would allow them to benefit from games hosted by teams within the sports franchise.

In a news release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the league announced the rollout of NFL Source, an evolution of the league’s supplier diversity commitments geared toward setting a standard for how the NFL and its partners support working alongside underrepresented businesses year-round, locally and nationally.

“NFL Source provides the league with an opportunity to reinvest funds into the communities that our clubs and offices reside in and gain exposure to an increased number of businesses,” said NFL Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane. “Doing business with the NFL can provide unparalleled exposure for businesses and boost local economic mobility.”

For more than a decade, the league has consciously decided to focus on inclusive event-based suppliers, working alongside the Super Bowl Host Committee through programs like Emerging Business and Business Connect, both of which focus on subcontracting spending opportunities for tentpole events.

“The adoption of expanding the NFL’s supplier diversity program aligns with our vision to continue to uplift and provide opportunities to local and diverse businesses,” said Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank. “The Falcons have and will continue to work diligently, alongside the league, as we all work toward the official launch of NFL Source.”

The NFL also revealed a new partnership with U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. to help businesses nationwide obtain the necessary certifications to conduct business alongside the league.

“Supplier Diversity is about recognizing the value of local supply chains and small businesses, which are the backbone of the American economy,” said Talisha Bekavac, executive vice president of the United States Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC). “USBC remains energized to partner with entities like the NFL to continue creating wealth and economic mobility in Black communities through entrepreneurship.”

NFL Source will pledge its support of the aforementioned businesses by serving as a pathway to visibility and access to NFL procurement groups. By providing league procurement stakeholders at the club and front office levels, the program equips them with the tools, processes, and guidance for how to run equitable procurement programs.

The multiphase rollout of NFL source includes training sessions and adoption by all procurement leads within the league beginning in June 2024, distributing a supplier diversity playbook for all clubs that decide to opt-in to the program by September 2024, and the mandatory adoption of the program for NFL tentpole events by participating host clubs and local organizing committees.

