NFL’s Damar Hamlin Supports Brother on ‘The Masked Singer’ Sesame Street Edition After Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin surprised The Masked Singer audience after stepping out to support his brother on the Sesame Street edition of the show.

On Wednesday, the popular singing competition show paid homage to Sesame Street by having iconic characters from the legendary children’s program grace the stage, E! News reported. The episode kicked off with Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and other furry friends performing their rendition of BTS’ “Dynamite.”

During the actual competition, a contestant performing as a Squirrel returned following a victory on the March 8 episode. After having a wedding dress revealed as Squirrel’s new clue, she performed her version of “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers.

That’s when Hamlin came out with his little brother Damir to unveil another clue, a football with panelist Ken Jeong’s face on it.

Hamlin has been praised after falling into cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. When it came to Hamlin’s guest appearance on the music competition show, the NFL player was there to support his brother’s love for Sesame Street.

“Mainly because of my brother,” Damar told host Nick Cannon. “That’s my world.”

“I put family first. He loves Sesame Street more than most things, so we had to make it tonight.”

“I’m just so glad you’re here, but more importantly I’m just so glad you’re healthy,” Ken Jeong told Hamlin. “The whole world loves you.”

Hamlin filmed the episode not long after he collapsed on the field, People reported. He received CPR for 10 minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.

The collapse came after Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game. Hamlin initially appeared to be okay, when he sprung back up quickly after the tackle, before suddenly falling onto the ground.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement at the time.

Hamlin was initially listed in “critical condition” before making a full recovery. He was released from the hospital on Jan. 11.