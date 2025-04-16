News by Kandiss Edwards ‘He’s Got The Power!’ Newly-Elected President Of Gabon Celebrates To 90s Throwback On Stage Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema cut a rug in celebration of his presidential victory.







Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema is celebrating his victory as the newly elected president of Gabon, the Associated Press reported.

According to official results, Nguema won the presidency with 90% of the vote. Voter turnout reached 87.21% in the African nation, which has a population of approximately 920,000.

The general joined supporters in a public celebration, dancing on stage as the crowd cheered the country’s new leadership. The event marked a symbolic end to Gabon’s Bongo dynasty, which ruled the country for over five decades.

Though the election secured Nguema a decisive majority, the vote has not been without controversy. Some critics, including former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, an opponent of Nguema, have raised concerns about the campaign’s fairness, alleging that government resources were used to sway voters.

“What we experienced on Saturday, April 12, was not a free election,” said former Prime Minister Bilie-By-Nze. “Never, since entering politics, have I witnessed such a hijacking of all State resources.”

However, the Gabonese Civil Society Organizations Observation Mission reported that both the polling process and campaign tactics met acceptable standards.

Nguema entered government in August 2023, when he seized power as an interim leader following a military-led coup. That move came just hours after President Bongo was declared the winner of a disputed election. The military annulled the results, citing allegations of fraud and governance failures under Bongo’s administration.

Nguema’s formal election marks the end of Gabon’s transitional government period, and the beginning of what he has promised will be a new chapter focused on anti-corruption and institutional reform.

International observers are expected to watch the new administration closely as Nguema begins his term amid lingering concerns about democratic processes and military influence in governance.

