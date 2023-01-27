Nia Long Gets Emotional Discussing Her ‘Devastating’ Breakup With Ime Udoka

Nia Long has been pushing through in the wake of her public split from ex-fiance Ime Udoka. But she recently broke down while admitting how “devastating” the breakup was.

It’s been nearly two months since Long and Udoka’s breakup made headline news following his cheating scandal with a Boston Celtics staffer. His affair got Udoka suspended from the team and put his adulterous business all over the streets.

Long has been a celebrated screen star for over 30 years with little to no scandals tied to her name. That is until her fiance was caught having an improper relationship with a Celtics staff member, prompting their separation, LA Times reports.

In the wake of their high-profile split, The Best Man actress is opening up about how hard the initial scandal was and the challenges of suffering a heartbreak.

“I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” Long told Yahoo.

“And I’ve had just to say, ‘It’s all right. You’ll pick yourself back up and — oh my god. I’m about to cry.”

The Friday star began fanning her face with her hands to fight back the tears that started to well up in her eyes.

“‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,” she said.

Long has spoken out against how the Celtics handled the scandal that impacted the family she and Udoka started together.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long told The Hollywood Reporter.

Long, who shares son Kez Sunday Udoka, 11, with her ex, took her son out of school the day the scandal hit the headlines.

“It was devastating, and it still is,” she said. “He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.”

“If you’re in the business of protecting women —I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Long and Udoka met in 2010 and got engaged in 2015. The pair co-parent their son Kez. Long also has a son Massai Dorsey, 22, from a previous relationship.