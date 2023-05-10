Nia Long To Be Honored At Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala

Nia Long is once again proving that her time is always now!

Later this month, Long will be recognized as a 2023 ChangeMaker for her and television roles spanning nearly four decades by Reel Works, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 52-year-old actress is enjoying continued success and further cementing her legacy with rave reviews in projects like You People and The Best Man: The Final Chapters. It is the type of career resurgence that is not always possible for women over 40 in the industry, especially Black women.

Long is aware of how seldom a moment like the one she’s been having can come around for artists.

She told Collider earlier this year, “One never knows when all these projects are going to come out, so you just do the work when it comes and you hope that it’s good, and you just move forward. For everything to be coming out at once, I’m not going to lie, it’s a little overwhelming, but I’m grateful. I’m grateful, and I feel blessed, and I feel this body of work is very diverse and very different.”

When Long is called upon she delivers with the sort of grace and skill that is only rivaled by few. This approach and her commitment to giving voice to the women she plays that helped Reel Works choose the Love Jones actress to be honored.

“It is a privilege to highlight Nia Long’s illustrious career and the barriers she has broken as part of this year’s Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala,” said Reel Works CEO and co-founder John Williams. “Nia, Val [Boreland] and Ego [Nwodim] all stand as inspirations for our students, and we look forward to welcoming these industry-leading women with open arms into the community we have built here.”

“To be recognized by an organization like Reel Works that works to empower the next generation of creatives is the highest of honors,” Long said. “I am incredibly grateful to the team there for including me in this special evening and inviting me to share in their students’ compelling storytelling.”

That Nia Long reign just won’t let up.