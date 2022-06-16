Oh Baby! Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Celebrate Their Twins Turning One

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon celebrated the first birthday of their twins, Zion and Zillion, at Disney Land in Anaheim, California on June 14. Cannon shared a picture of the celebration on his Instagram page.

Cannon wrote a caption with the photograph shared on Instagram and recalled urinating all over his first birthday cake. “The Masked Singer” host also joked about his son, Zion, relieving himself in a similar fashion on his big day after the excitement of seeing Mickey Mouse.

“Such a beautiful day today!! June 14th! A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth,” he wrote. “I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me. It’s actually happening in this photo!! Piss everywhere! LOL😂 .”

Cannon also gave credit to De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child and Cannon’s ninth, for her mommy skills and called her “Super Woman.”

“Had so much fun and such an amazing day! Thank you @Disneyland 🙌🏾🙏🏾 And @hiabbydelarosa you are Super Woman!! I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It’s their birthday today but you’re the one that should be celebrated!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ .”

The 41-year-old also shares 11-year-old twin daughters Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey. Cannon also has a five-year-old son, Golden, and a 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen, with model Brittany Bell. Cannon also had a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott last June, but the infant tragically passed away when he was just five months old from brain cancer. Cannon is also expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi.