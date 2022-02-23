Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Celebrate Son Golden’s 5th Birthday With Wakanda-Themed Party

Nick Cannon brings the popular Wakanda Forever salute to life for his little boy’s birthday.

This past weekend, Cannon helped to celebrate his 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon” — one of two children he shares with model Brittany Bell —with a fantastical Wakanda-themed party.

He took to Instagram with his excitement to share the news of Golden’s 5th birthday. In a series of photos posted online Monday, the lucky birthday boy and his parents can be seen enjoying the party in full Wakanda gear. From jumping inside a foam pit to an anticipated piñata drop, the festivities were fun-filled. Cannon captioned the photos with, “Golden turned 5 in Wakanda today!!! 🙌🏾✋🏾”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Moments of the party were later highlighted in a video posted on Cannon’s Instagram. It captured the Wakanda-themed tier cake, light-up dance floor, balloon pit, dessert stations, and more. The little ones who came out to celebrate Golden were seen soaking up the fun and loving every minute.

On the post, the gracious father gave Bell a shoutout for throwing their son an elaborate celebration.

“Mommy @missbbell threw the most amazing celebration for our young King! Thank you for your tireless effort, compassion, care, strength, intuitiveness and most importantly LOVE for our family,” Cannon captioned the video.

“Every meticulous detail doesn’t go unnoticed, you are amazing @missbbell and our 5 year old son feels it all and he is only going to continue to strive because Mommy loves so deeply and only wants him to be the best Super Hero we know he can be!! We love you King Golden!!!”

“Happy 5th Birthday Golden!!! You deserve it all!!! We love you!!!!” Bell added in her own post of the video. “I would do it all over again for you my son!!”