Exclusive: Nick Cannon is About to Get AMP With his New Morning Show

Nick Cannon is one of the rare child actors who successfully stayed in the entertainment industry. His ability to remain relevant through music, acting, radio, and television has allowed his star power to remain bright. Now, he is preparing to take his talent to another platform.

The multi-talented businessman joins recording artists Nicki Minaj, Big Boi (Outkast), podcaster Joe Budden, and NBA champion Draymond Green on the latest social media platform, AMP.

A little over a year ago, Amazon introduced AMP as “a way to DJ your own live radio shows.” People who join the app can access “tens of millions of licensed songs” from major and independent labels. In theory, you can run your own radio show on the app.

Starting Monday, April 24, at 9 a.m. ET, AMP users can tune into The Daily Cannon, which will air every week from Monday to Friday.

BLACK ENTERPRISE got to speak to Cannon to discuss the latest venture with AMP and how he juggles his many jobs as a talent and a businessman.

While discussing the new morning show that will air in two weeks, Cannon explained why he chose to take the morning show to this new platform.

“AMP is the new wave! I mean, I’m always somebody who’s trying to, you know, be innovative and do something that no one has ever done. And I’m paying attention to what the young people and the next generation are tapped into. And this AMP thing is blowing up like I’ve never seen before.”

Cannon recalls the excitement surrounding other platforms when they first launched, like MySpace, Twitter, Vine, Instagram, and TikTok. He feels the same excitement for what AMP has to offer.



“But, the reason why I’m so excited and felt like this was the right opportunity for me is because it gives me the opportunity to engage with the audience in a way that I never have done before. I mean, I’ve had daily television talk shows. I’ve had radio shows, but I’ve never had an experience l ike I’m having with AMP because the beauty of AMP is that it democratizes your audience and the experience of what radio or content creators have had the opportunity to do.”

He also speaks about the different experiences that AMP offers him and other content creators when it comes to interacting with each other.

“Before radio was all about being dictated to you, you talk “at” your audience, whereas with AMP, you get to talk to your audience. They comment, they can call in. They can invite you to their show. You can be on your show and their show simultaneously. It’s just a beautiful experience, and I feel like it’s really what this generation is focused on.”

He lastly speaks on his dual role as an entrepreneur and entertainer, what he calls an “entrepretainer,” where he is able to be talent and take care of business.

“It’s all in one, you know; I actually coined the phrase a few years back. An “entrepretainer.”

“Because my entrepreneurial efforts and spirit has been in me since birth and in the same way as me, as an entertainer. You know the hustle never sleeps, so every time I’m on the stage as an entertainer, I’m always trying to figure out the business opportunity. At the same time behind the scenes. So this AMP experience is exactly that. It’s new, it’s innovative, and you get me Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., [9 a.m. to 12 p.m.] as talent. But you know it’s 24/7 on the app as a businessman.”

You can catch Cannon and his latest morning show, The Daily Cannon, on the AMP platform starting Monday, April 24, at 6 a.m.