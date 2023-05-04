Nick Cannon Steps In For Jamie Foxx As Guest Host Of 'Beat Shazam'

While Jamie Foxx continues his road to recovery after a recent medical emergency, his good friend, Nick Cannon, has offered to step in and take over his hosting duties on the hit television show Beat Shazam. The show, seen on Fox, is slated to return for Season 6 on May 23.

According to Deadline, the All That performer will fill in for Foxx when filming starts in Ireland. In 2019, Cannon also stepped in as a guest host when former radio personality Wendy Williams went on a medical hiatus.

Fox released a statement confirming the news of Cannon standing in for Foxx:

“‘Beat Shazam’ has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

Meanwhile, the In Living Color alum took to his Instagram account to acknowledge the love he has been receiving as he continues to recuperate in the hospital. In a social media post on Wednesday, Foxx posted a message to his more than 16 million followers, thanking fans for the support.

Foxx was hospitalized last month after being on the set of his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action . His daughter notified the press and his fans that the actor suffered a medical complication. Back in Action