Nick Cannon Opens Up About Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis, Highlights Mental Health Advocacy

Television host and media personality Nick Cannon, known for his roles on Wild’ N Out and America’s Got Talent, has disclosed his diagnosis with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).

The 44-year-old entertainer, who has fathered 12 children with six women, including Mariah Carey and Bre Tiesi, shared his journey on a recent episode of his Counsel Culture podcast, but most recently talked about his diagnosis while feeding the homeless in Los Angeles on Nov. 28.

Cannon explained that understanding his condition has been both a challenge and an opportunity for personal growth. “I feel like there are so many labels out there, but to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me,’ makes a difference,” he said. “I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way.”

A Closer Look at Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Narcissistic Personality Disorder is characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a deep need for attention, and difficulty empathizing with others, according to the Mayo Clinic. While the exact causes remain unclear, experts believe unhealthy childhood relationships with parents and environmental factors may contribute to its development.

Although personality disorders are generally considered lifelong conditions, Cannon emphasized that aggressive therapy and self-awareness can improve symptoms. He views his diagnosis as empowering, allowing him to understand himself better and become an example for others.

“I want to use my platform to normalize discussions around mental health,” Cannon explained. “To be healing during my own process while encouraging others to seek help—that’s the mission.”

A Lifelong Search for Understanding

Cannon admitted he has suspected he might have undiagnosed mental health conditions for years. During an interview with People magazine, while serving Thanksgiving dinners at the Los Angeles Mission, he opened up about his mental health journey.

“I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” he said. Cannon also revealed previous diagnoses, including ADHD and dyslexia, which he has managed since childhood.

“I’ve always known I’m a neurodivergent individual,” he said, reflecting on how these challenges shaped his personal and professional life.

A Turning Point in Self-Awareness

Cannon’s revelation came after a podcast discussion with psychologist Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. During their conversation, he realized that many of the “markers” for NPD resonated deeply with him.

“Most of the traits described me to a T,” he admitted. However, instead of feeling defeated, Cannon turned to research and therapy as tools for empowerment. “Understanding the disorder through my own lens has helped me own it,” he said.

Cannon emphasized that embracing mental health challenges and seeking therapy are critical steps for anyone struggling. He believes his openness about his journey can help break down stigmas surrounding mental health and inspire others to seek support.

Moving Forward with Purpose

Cannon’s candidness about his diagnosis and his commitment to therapy underscores a broader effort to normalize mental health conversations. “I want to be an example for my kids and anyone who looks up to me,” he said. “It’s about healing, learning, and growing.”

Cannon’s transparency offers a refreshing perspective in the entertainment industry, where public perception can often be a double-edged sword. By using his platform to highlight mental health issues, he hopes to foster greater understanding and compassion.

As the father of 12 navigates the demands of his personal and professional life, his journey serves as a reminder that mental health is an ongoing process—one that requires patience, vulnerability, and support.

