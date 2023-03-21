Nick Cannon Praises ‘Remarkable’ Ex-Wife Mariah Carey: ‘She’s A Gift From God’

Five baby mamas later, Nick Cannon still has nothing but positive things to say about his ex-wife and first baby mama, Mariah Carey.

The Masked Singer host recently opened up about why he still considers Mariah to be the love of his life.

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then, it goes viral and all her fans get mad at me,” he told The Shade Room.

“I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife,” he recalled. “And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met. She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space.’ ”

“When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God,” he added.

The Wild N’ Out creator even credited his ex-wife for being a huge part of the upbeat bubbly personality that’s helped to continue his success in television.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” he said.

Cannon and Carey share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. They parted ways in 2014 and officially filed for divorce the following year, E! News reported. The divorce was finalized in 2016.

Since calling it quits, the NCredible owner has welcomed 10 more children with five different women. Cannon also shares son Golden, 6, daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Rise Messiah, 5 months, with Brittany Bell; twin sons Zion and Zillion, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon’s first child with Scott, Zen, died of brain cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old.