Nick Cannon Praises Mariah Carey’s ‘Beautiful’ Bond With Their Daughter Monroe After Viral TikTok

Nick Cannon is all in favor of the “special” TikTok Mariah Carey and their daughter Monroe Cannon filmed with his ex Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West.

Mimi and Cannon’s 11-year-old daughter recently appeared alongside Kim and Kanye West’s eldest daughter in a TikTok video where they danced to Mariah’s 2009 single “It’s A Wrap.”

Cannon, who shares 11-year-old twins with Carey, praised the video that went viral receiving over 7 million views.

“I loved it. To be honest, it was epic,” Cannon told ET. “… My daughter has the entertainment bug… (You can) definitely see that connection with her and her mom.”

The father of 12 applauded the relationship Monroe has with her superstar mom.

“It’s beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other… families are connecting in a different way than ever before,” he said.

The TikTok video was especially meaningful to Cannon since he helped Carey produce the song she and their daughter danced to.

“That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special,” he said.

“… It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, ‘Alright, I see what y’all are doing, going viral.’”

With Monroe having the “entertainment bug” and being the child of a platinum-selling Grammy award-winner, Cannon also teased what’s to come from his eldest daughter.

“Her and Mariah, they doing what they do,” he said. “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to talk about it, ‘cause Mariah’s like, ‘Let me handle this. I got this.’”

After welcoming their twins, Cannon and Carey divorced in 2014. The Masked Singer host has welcomed 10 additional children with five other women.

He welcomed his 12th child in December 2022 with model Alyssa Scott, one year after he and Scott lost their 5-month-old son to brain cancer.