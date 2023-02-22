Nick Cannon Reacts to Exes Mariah Carey & Kim Kardashian Teaming Up on TikTok

Nick Cannon is reacting after his exes, Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian, teamed up for a family-friendly TikTok with their daughters.

Monroe, Carey’s 11-year-old daughter with Nick, appeared alongside Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter with Kanye West, North West, for a dancing TikTok video that featured their famous moms.

“It’s a wrap! But never for us!” Kim and North captioned the post.

In the video, the two celebrity kids danced to Carey’s 2009 song “It’s A Wrap.”

While the video was innocent, the irony in Mariah and Kim K’s team up is adult in nature, considering their shared romantic pasts with Nick Cannon. Carey and Cannon were married for six years and share their 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Cannon dated Kim Kardashian back in 2006, two years before he married the Grammy-winning singer.

Once the TikTok made its rounds across social media, fans noticed the comments Cannon left on two different blog pages.

“Nick Cannon has been falsely commenting that he ‘wrote’ and ‘produced’ it’s a wrap, meanwhile he is not listed in ANY of the credits for that song… ,” a Mariah fan page tweeted out, along with screenshots of Cannon’s claims.

Nick Cannon has been falsely commenting that he “wrote” and “produced” it’s a wrap, meanwhile he is not listed in ANY of the credits for that song… 💀🤡 pic.twitter.com/277cmtBXwH — Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) February 21, 2023

The Wild ‘n Out creator, he wants everyone to know he supports the TikTok with his two exes, especially since they’re dancing to a song he has writing credits on.

“Epic!!! Not to mention I produced and co-wrote the song!!!” Cannon quipped.

But when looking at the screenshot of the song’s writing credits, “It’s A Wrap” was written by Mariah Carey and Barry White. Nick Cannon’s name is nowhere to be found.

At least his two exes are getting along and his daughter is making friends with Kim and Kanye’s daughter. It’s a Hollywood family affair.