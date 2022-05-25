Nick Cannon States Children’s Mothers Don’t Have to Get Along, ‘They All Get Along With Me’

After admitting that he recently spoke to a doctor about getting a vasectomy, Nick Cannon expressed that the mothers of his six children “don’t have to get along.”

According to People, the Wild ‘N Out creator appeared on the Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 to discuss fatherhood and how he deals with all the mothers of his children. Cannon, who is expecting his eighth child later this year, was asked if “all the baby mamas get along.” He responded, “They don’t have to; they all get along with me.”

As Tigger spoke to him about his co-parenting and several topics surrounding his children, Cannon made a point to state that he doesn’t hide from his responsibilities as a father. Yet, he admitted that it was not his intention to father so many children, but he has embraced it. His financial situation has gotten better over the years and he’s able to afford to have those kids.

“My bag was different back then. I just want to be responsible as a father…I didn’t set out [for this to happen]…I just want to be the best father I can possibly be and lean into it. I embrace all my children. I love children, but I wasn’t setting out to be Father Abraham. I just embrace it.”