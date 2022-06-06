Booked and Busy Nick Cannon Says He's More Involved with His Brood of Kids Than the Average Parent

Nick Cannon gets a lot of slack for how often he impregnates women. But the producer and TV personality believe he’s “more” involved with his eight kids than the average adult.

Cannon recently opened up about his fatherhood journey for Men’s Health and gushed about the pride he takes in being a present father.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” Cannon said.

As a self-made man and entertainer, Cannon has the ability to make his own schedule and pencil out time to communicate with his tribe of offspring.

“If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up.

“All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, born in 2011, with singer Mariah Carey. His son Golden Sagon was born in 2017 to his ex Brittany Bell, whom he shares his daughter, Powerful Queen, born in December 2020.

In June 2021, Cannon welcomed another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa. On June 23, 2021, Zen S. Cannon was born. Zen died from brain cancer in December 2021.

In January, Cannon announced that he was expecting his eighth child with his newest baby mama Bri Tiesi. While many of his children were born from “mistakes,” Cannon was proud to have “planned” his eighth pregnancy.

“I love my children. I love the people that I’m involved with. People even often ask, ‘Are you gonna have more, you gonna stop?’ I’m like, those are questions that I don’t, I don’t really even sit around and think about,” Cannon said.