Nick Cannon Admits He Has ‘Failed Miserably So Many Times’ in Past Relationships

Multi-entertainer and multi-dad Nick Cannon is not married—and now the reason why.

According to People, on a recent episode of Shelly Wade‘s All the Way with Shelley Wade, Cannon came clean, admitting that his failure to commit to past relationships has detoured another walk down the aisle.

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it,” the former America’s Got Talent host said “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me. We’re gonna figure it out.”

Although Cannon was previously married to pop singer Mariah Carey, his luck with love hasn’t been as fruitful as the babies he’s been producing lately. Wade asked him what would be the “deciding factor” in him possibly walking down the aisle again. Cannon responded, “I think as I’m growing, I’ve probably had a few midlife crises in my life. I’m liking the man that I’m growing into and I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me.”

But the rapping entertainer sees the act of service as an important part of what will make a relationship lasting.

“Acts of service is a big [love language] for me. It’s more about servitude and that sense of someone who you can serve each other and where you’re weak, they’re strong. And if I can ever find somebody that knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I can rock with for life.” Until then, he may continue to live by the phrase in the Holy Bible: “Be fruitful and multiply.”

Cannon has seven children, including his first set of twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with Carey. Last year, Cannon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.

He also has another daughter, Powerful Queen, and a son, Golden, with model Brittany Bell. His youngest son, Zen, was born in July with model Alyssa Scott, but died in December.

Cannon is expecting his eighth child.