Are We Surprised? Nick Cannon Reveals He Actually Has Several More Babies on the Way

Nick Cannon is backtracking a little after recently claiming that he “ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely’ and meeting with a doctor to discuss a possible vasectomy.

Appearing on a recent episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, Cannon has admittingly been Wild ‘n Out with his decisions pertaining to having children, going from celibacy to considering a vasectomy, he now reveals he is expecting more children this year.

The Breakfast Club’s Yee questioned him, and he stated, “It says you have three babies on the way. Is that true or false?”

As Cannon starts to smile, he responds by saying, “When you say ‘on the way… What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way; the stork is on the way.

“It could be. This is what I said, ‘If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 if you thought it was a lot of kids last year.”

As he went back and forth with the hosts of Lip Service, he spoke up about conversations he had with his therapist and even shared about the time he tried celibacy and how long it lasted.