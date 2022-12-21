Nick Cannon Admits He’s Spread ‘Thin’: Called Out for ‘Fake’ Photo Ops With Other Children

With 11 children to care for, Nick Cannon admits he’s spread too “thin” when it comes to spending quality time with all of his children. It might be why one of his baby mamas issued some subtle shade in response to his recent holiday family photos.

Lanisha Cole, who shares three-month-old daughter Onyx with Cannon, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to seemingly respond to the “fake” photo opps Cannon had with two of his baby mamas, Page Six reported.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me…and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cole captioned her post.

“It’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all,” she wrote in a separate post.

Cole went on to seemingly share how she’s making it through the holiday season with her infant daughter.

“It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter,” she wrote. “She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love–and it’s not fake IG photo op love–it’s real day in and day out love.”

Cole’s post came after Abby De La Rosa, who shares twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, one month, with Cannon, posted her “Christmas 22” family photos with The Masked Singer host.

Elsewhere, Bre Tiesi shared a family photo showing her, Cannon, and their five-month-old son, Legendary Love, posing for photos with Santa over the weekend. Cannon also celebrated his other children by reposting a photo of his newborn son with Brittany Bell, Rise Messiah, wearing a Santa costume, and a snap of Monroe, 11, shared with singer Mariah Carey, singing with her mom, to his Instagram Story.

Cannon recently appeared on the Paramount+ series The Check-up with Dr. David Angus where he opened up about the challenges of being a present father to his 11 children.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

Cannon is expecting his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott in 2023.