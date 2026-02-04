Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Nicki Minaj Weighs In On Black Community’s Indifference While Backing Trump’s Border Crackdown Minaj compared the immigration policies to someone entering a private home.







Nicki Minaj broke down her support of President Donald Trump and his controversial immigration policies while explaining why she believes the Black community isn’t protesting.

The newly-aligned MAGA rapper, who has has made headlines for her staunch support of the GOP, sat down with Republican podcaster and former political advisor Katie Miller to explain her side of the story.

Miller specifically asked the “Super Bass” rapper’s thoughts on Trump’s “approach” to the immigration issue, such as the handling of deportation.

The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip.

In response, the Trinidad native used a metaphor comparing the United States to Trump’s “private home.”

“If I had a business or a home or anything, and someone was there one day when I walked downstairs to cook breakfast or something, I would have them kicked out of my home because I didn’t invite them,” explained the singer. “And this is my private home, so the president has to treat the United States as if it’s his private home.”

She then emphasized that people must respect the laws enforced by the president within his own country.

“People all around the world have to respect the policies of the country and the administration,” Minaj said. “Therefore, to my immigrants, who I love. Very much. I love my immigrants. I’m an immigrant. But how can you tell a president not to enforce a law that simply says you have to be legal to get in the country?”

She also called the notion of an open border policy “so stupid,” expressing the need for proper vetting processes due to potential “spies.”

As for how she believed illegal immigration has impacted the Black community, Minaj says it is “unbothered” with championing the social cause.

“African Americans have finally decided to find somebody else to do it. That’s why they’re not protesting,” she explained. “OK? They finally decided that they are not going to be anyone’s pawn in these political games anymore, in this political theater, the political theatrics, they’re not going to be bothered.”

She also seemingly referenced a lack of trust toward Democratic leadership.

“And I think that’s where African Americans stand right now. They’re not going to keep on speaking for people who, every time they get in office, they completely forget about them and they just use them every four years. Find somebody else to do it.”

Not everyone agrees. Though Minaj has pledged allegiance to MAGA, social media users have clowned the rapper for her affiliation.

RELATED CONTENT: Minding Our Own Business: Returning To Our Roots With These 5 African Nations Leading The Diaspora Repatriation Movement