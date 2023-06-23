Hollywood Hidden Hills Community Want No Parts of Nicki Minaj And Her Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj’s neighbors aren’t in support of her convicted felon husband and want him out of their upscale community.

Just months after Nicki purchased her home in the ritzy Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, the “Anaconda” rapper is facing opposition from her new neighbors over her husband’s past. A Hidden Hills resident by the name of Beverly Bardan launched a petition taking aim at Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty being a registered sex offender, TMZ reports.

Petty was convicted of attempted rape in New York back in 1995 and spent over four years in prison for the crime. He returned to prison a few years after his release after he pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in March 2006 and served seven years in prison instead of the 10 he was initially sentenced to, as noted by People.

Since Petty’s attempted rape conviction, he was had to register as a sex offender wherever he lives. Now with him living in the Hidden Hills of LA after Nicki purchased the home in December 2022 for $19.5 million, Petty recently filed new legal docs to change his address on the Megan’s Law website.

This caught the attention of Nicki’s neighbors and Beverly Barden who launched the petition shortly after the couple moved in. Petty has been ordered to home confinement after failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

But Barden is concerned that Nicki and Petty’s presence will impact the value of homes and create safety concerns in the area. In her petition, Barden is asking neighbors to support the petition to get Petty out of their community.

“The Petty couple moving in would lead to the appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns,” Barden wrote. “It would lead to children and women being a target.”

“We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our resident’s safety first. Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you,” Barden continued. “DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!

So far, the petition has reached 971 signatures of its 1,000-signature goal. It looks like more Hidden Hills taxpayers want Kenneth Petty gone.

