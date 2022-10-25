Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Financial Literacy and Being a Black Mom Who Leaves Her Child a Legacy

For Nicki Minaj, motherhood calls for a responsibility to create wealth for her son.

The New York rapper and singer recently sat down with Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett-Smith to discuss the “biggest freaking blessing” of motherhood and the importance of leaving a financial legacy for her family, including her son.

With a net worth of $130 million, Minaj’s fortune comes from her music, film, and television appearances, and a long history of successful business investments, according to Money Check. From her first endorsement deal with MAC Cosmetics to owning a three percent stake in TIDAL, Minaj has consistently secured the bag.

Later into the conversation, Pinkett-Smith asked Minaj about her business savviness and how she learned financial literacy.

“I guess you just learn as you go, you don’t really get a formal lecture about it,” Minaj said.

“But it’s always in you,” she added. “Since I was young, I always loved the idea of common sense, number one, and women being in charge of their destiny. I always thought that was important. I loved hearing about queens from any part of the world, how they did their thing, and how they got to where they got.”

Continuing, Minaj opened up about the promise she made to herself as a kid that she wouldn’t be a woman who didn’t prepare for the future of her family. Minaj’s commitment stood strong as she expressed love for her son during the interview.

“I vowed I would never be one of these Black women, these men, these Black rappers that make all this money and then have nothing to leave for their kids. I would promise my family since I was a kid, ‘I’m going to get rich and buy you a house.’ I had all these big dreams, but it was always important to me what I was going to leave behind,” Minaj explained.

Minaj and her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, welcomed their first child on September 30, 2020.