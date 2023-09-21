Nicki Minaj’s Husband Placed On House Arrest After Threatening Offset

Nicki Minaj‘s husband, Kenneth Petty, has landed himself back in hot water after taking to the internet to issue a threat to Cardi B‘s husband, rapper Offset.

The drama ignited at MTV’s Video Music Awards on September 11, 2023, which Minaj hosted and where Cardi B performed her new single “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion. While the ladies were shining on stage, their husbands were busy handling their dirty work behind the scenes.

Days after the award show, a video surfaced showing Petty standing outside in New York City with a group of friends issuing verbal threats to Offset.

“Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p***y! We out here to talk, right? Let’s talk, but you know we ain’t talking, though,” Petty could be seen saying. “P***y a** n****, I don’t know who y’all think y’all playing with.”

In a bizarre video with solo cups in hand, registered sex offender Kenneth Petty and his associates stand outside on an empty street waiting for Grammy nominee Offset to come outside. It appears this was an attempt to attack him.

But with Petty being a convicted felon on probation with a lengthy rap sheet that also has him registered as a sex offender, it didn’t take too long for the social media threats to land Nicki’s husband in trouble with the law.

On September 20, 2023, a court order was filed in the Central District of California ordering Petty to 120 days of home confinement after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The “specific individual” is Offset, and the order is a response to the videos that surfaced online on September 16.

Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cunniff was the first to unveil the documents on Twitter.

An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve "up to" 120 days on home detention for "making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record." The individual is Offset, Cardi B's husband.

Petty was sentenced to three years probation in July 2022 after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California after relocating there in 2020. His sex offender record stems from a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl that sent him to prison for four years.

He was also convicted of manslaughter for shooting a man three times in 2002. Petty pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in March 2006 and served seven years in prison after being sentenced to 10, People reports.

Meanwhile, when Petty was busy standing outside a deserted NYC with his goons threatening Offset online, the Migos rapper was busy jet-setting to Atlanta to appear on a 24-hour livestream with popular vlogger Kai Cenat and stopping in Colorado to hang out with Deion Sanders at his star-studded football game.

They said Offset a older version of Kai

Offset gave the Colorado players his Denim Tears collab merch after their win against Colorado State

