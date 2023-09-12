Nicki Minaj Has Double Duties as Host & Performer at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Nicki Minaj is set to host the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. The show takes place in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center.

Minaj is returning to hosting duties after co-hosting last year’s honors with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.

BAAAAAARBZ 🗣 @NICKIMINAJ IS PERFORMING AT THE 2023 #VMAs, AND she’s our emcee for the night!! Watch her LIVE ~ TUESDAY at 8p on @MTV 🎀 pic.twitter.com/KoQaaBu6OR — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 8, 2023

Minaj took home Best Hip-Hop Video and also received the Video Vanguard Award at last year’s event. She took to her social media account to let her fans know she would be in full effect on Tuesday evening.

Why would the @vmas let me host this show??? 😂 knowing I’m… different… 🙃☺️ #Vmas see ya on the 12th NEW YAWWWK pic.twitter.com/rf6Ep07kN3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 10, 2023

The Associated Press also reported that for the first time in VMA history, all the nominees for Artist of the Year are women. The artists are Minaj, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Karol G, and Shakira. The women are definitely doing it this year, as SZA leads with six nominations, and Doja Cat and Minaj are tied at five nominations each.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is returning to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the Global Icon Award and performing for the audience. The mogul is being honored for his successful career and music, business, and entertainment contributions. In addition to receiving this award. Diddy is also returning to the stage to perform for the first time in nearly 20 years since the 2005 VMAs.

The show will air live Tuesday night on MTV and simulcast on the following networks: BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. It will also simulcast in Spanish on UniMás.