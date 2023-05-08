Nicole Avery Nichols Named Editor-In-Chief Of Detroit Free Press

On May 3, veteran journalist Nicole Avery Nichols was named the editor-in-chief of the Detroit Free Press newspaper.

For the past 25 years, Nichols has reported on news in Detroit, covering topics such as culture, culinary arts, and, more recently, COVID-19. For the past two years, Nichols served as editor-in-chief of Chalkbeat, a nonprofit publication centered on education.

“I firmly believe in centering people and their experiences within the heart of journalism, and I am thrilled to be leading one of America’s most powerful newsrooms as we tell the stories that matter most,” Nichols said in a press release.



“I look forward to engaging new audiences amid our ever-changing and diversifying media landscape.”

Nichols worked at Detroit Free Press for 20 years. During her two-decade tenure at the publication, Nichols worked in several editorial roles: reporter, current affairs editor, senior news editor, and features editor. As an editor, she oversaw award-winning stories, including religion, public health, gender equity, race, courts and corruption, popular culture, politics, and entertainment, according to a press release.

“Nicole’s deep knowledge of the local issues most important to Detroit-area residents, combined with a fearless and unflinching commitment to journalism that is essential in the communities we serve, makes her the perfect fit for the Free Press,” Kristin Roberts, a chief content officer at Gannett and the USA TODAY Network said. “I am confident that under Nicole’s leadership, the Free Press will deliver exclusive and solutions-focused journalism that our readers, viewers, and listeners want.”

Nichols began her career as a news reporter at the Utica Observer-Dispatch, also holding positions at Detroit News.



Nichols, who attended Tuskegee and Syracuse universities, will replace Anjanette Delgado, who is currently serving as the interim executive editor for the Detroit Free Press.

RELATED CONTENT: Black-Owned PR Company 98Forward Celebrates 25 Years By Giving Back To Detroit