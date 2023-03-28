Triggered: Niecy Nash Gets Emotional About Nashville Mass Shooting And Remembers Late Brother, ‘We’re Losing Our Way’

Niecy Nash couldn’t hold back her emotion while speaking on the mass shooting in Nashville on Monday that took the lives of three children and three adults.

The Emmy-winning actress took to TikTok on the same day as the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville to send her prayers and share her heartbreak over the tragedy. The latest mass school shooting comes 30 years after Nash lost her brother to a school shooting back in 1993.

“In 1993, my only brother was killed on his high school campus because somebody brought a gun to school,” she said through tears.

“It’s 2023, and there [are] babies who will never make it home to see their parents.”

“And those parents will forever be in a space where they’re like, ‘What was the last thing I said? What was the last lunch I made? What was their last thought [or] experience? Did they call out for me?'” she continued.

The Claws star urged for more attention on the safety of children than the current political controversy in Tennessee surrounding drag queens.

“These are the wrong things. It’s the wrong thing, and it is indeed the wrong time. We are losing our way,” Nash said.

“Some political groups are so focused on the wrong thing that our children are dying. And there ain’t no coming back from that… Not even a little bit.”

Nash ended her emotional plea by sending her prayers to those directly affected by Monday’s mass shooting.

“I am so sorry. And my prayers go out to those families, ’cause it’s a pain that I don’t wish on nobody,” she said. “School is the one place where children should be safe. Now, they’ll be safe getting on an airplane. But school? That’s another thing. And it shouldn’t be.”

Nash’s brother was shot to death at Reseda High School in Reseda, CA on Feb. 22, 1993, People reported. In response, Nash’s mother Margaret Ensley founded Mothers Against Violence in Schools (MAVIS) in which the actress remains an active member.

The gunman of the Nashville shooting was identified as Audry Hale, 28, who purchased seven firearms legally, despite being under care for an emotional disorder, CNN reported.