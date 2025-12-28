Travel and Leisure by Ann Brown Niger Slams Door On Americans, Cancels All U.S. Visas After Trump Expands Travel Ban According to Niger government officials, the country is 'completely and permanently prohibiting the issuance of visas to all U.S. citizens.'







A growing diplomatic standoff is unfolding after one country announced it will cancel all visas for Americans in response to the Trump administration’s expanded U.S. travel ban that included the West African country.

In mid-December, President Donald Trump broadened restrictions on travel to the United States, adding 20 more countries and the Palestinian Authority to an existing list. The move brought the total number of affected nations to 39, spanning Africa, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and the Pacific. Some countries now face a total ban on entry to the U.S., while others are subject to limits on student and business visas.

Niger has responded. According to government officials, the country is “completely and permanently prohibiting the issuance of visas to all U.S. citizens” and indefinitely banning Americans from entering its territory until further notice., TheStreet reported The statement was confirmed to the Associated Press and marks a rare instance of a country imposing a blanket visa ban on U.S. travelers.

The White House cited visa overstay rates and security concerns as justification for adding Niger to the list of countries facing a full suspension of entry. U.S. officials pointed to overstay rates exceeding 13 percent for business visas and more than 16 percent for student visas, along with concerns about militant activity in the region.

Niger’s decision follows mounting tension between Washington and Niamey. Diplomatic relations have deteriorated since a military coup last year and the collapse of long-standing security partnerships. Earlier this year, the U.S. Embassy in Niger suspended routine visa processing, signaling a broader breakdown in cooperation. Analysts say visa restrictions have now become a pressure tactic on both sides.

Other countries targeted by the expanded U.S. ban have also pushed back. Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne publicly criticized the administration’s reasoning, calling the allegations about the country’s citizenship policies outdated and inaccurate. Several African and Caribbean nations have issued statements condemning the travel restrictions as unfair and damaging to diplomatic ties.

The consequences are immediate for Americans. Those traveling to Niger for humanitarian aid, journalism, business, or family reasons now face major obstacles unless they already hold valid visas or qualify for narrow exemptions. Niger, meanwhile, risks losing economic benefits tied to foreign travel, international projects, and investment.

Nigerien nationals are set to be fully barred from entering the United States when the expanded ban takes effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

