Professional Man-Beater In Nigeria Makes A Living By Helping Abused Women Get Street Justice

A professional man-beater is in the business of vigilante justice, particularly against abusive men.

Aleti Crystal appeared on the TUBTS podcast to reveal her thought-provoking venture. Crystal is a modern-day superhero for the beaten and battered. She detailed her business to the podcast host, with the clip going viral on social media.

“I recently started a business where I beat men who beat pregnant women, underage girls, or rape victims,” she shared. “I will start working with the police, and my goal is to beat at least 1,000 men before 2027.”

The business has already turned a profit, one more valuable than her content creation. Crystal uses social media to promote her business, gaining many of her clients through platforms like TikTok.

However, according to the Nigerian Bulletin, Crystal does not do it all alone. She works with a team for her vigilante mission, as the women clients task them with teaching men the hard way.

“I beat them up properly,” added Crystal. “I have a group of people that I work with to beat them into shape.”

While some might see the business as an extreme way to get even, Crystal has received tremendous support from her community. Although naysayers could find their purpose to perpetuate the violence done to these women, Crystal sees otherwise. To her, the physicality makes it clear to the abusers that their ways do not go unpunished.

“It’s about protecting women and sending a message that abuse will not be tolerated,” she emphasized.

Black women are especially vulnerable to interpersonal violence, especially in the West African region. An analysis by the Coalition of Feminists for Social Change (COFEM) deemed IPV a “critical region concern.” As for Nigeria specifically, 2018 statistics from the National Demographic Health Survey found that around 31% of women aged 15-49 have experienced IPV from a partner.

While a prevalent issue affecting over a third of women in Nigeria, these cries of abuse are often brushed aside. This lack of justice within the legal system has led unlikely heroes like Crystal to take matters literally into their own hands.

While ethical concerns remain, Crystal has become a viable solution for abused women to reclaim their power and agency. She hopes to keep the street justice alive until the legal system can effectively support women experiencing interpersonal violence.

